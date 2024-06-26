Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.57 million for the quarter.

