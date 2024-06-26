PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Shivani Stumpf Sells 1,295 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $28,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,763.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shivani Stumpf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Shivani Stumpf sold 816 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $16,850.40.

On Monday, April 1st, Shivani Stumpf sold 810 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $16,864.20.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Shivani Stumpf sold 903 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $18,845.61.

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.