Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,784,717. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $139.41. 3,031,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

