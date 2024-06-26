Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

TXN stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.06. 960,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.