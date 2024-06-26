Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,720,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,024,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

