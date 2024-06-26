Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned 0.89% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 876,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 128,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Price Performance

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,333. The company has a market cap of $96.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.