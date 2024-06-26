Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,795,000 after buying an additional 85,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,828,000 after acquiring an additional 134,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 200,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,996. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

