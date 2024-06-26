Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Has $12.85 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKWFree Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.63% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ARKW stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,259. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.