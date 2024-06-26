Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Has $12.85 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.63% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ARKW stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,259. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

