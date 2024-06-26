Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 896,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 143,272 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 122,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA remained flat at $50.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 311,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,485. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.