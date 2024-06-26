Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PMZ

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.