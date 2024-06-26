Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.72 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $7.46 or 0.00012216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $136.06 million and $1.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.70738925 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,355,143.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

