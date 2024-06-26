Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3327 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of EQRR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

