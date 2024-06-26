ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.69

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.69 and last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 13746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $742.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

