ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.31

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 1532273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

