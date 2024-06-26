ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:BIB traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,186. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $62.57.
