ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BIB traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,186. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $62.57.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

