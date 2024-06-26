Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 0.3%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.57 and last traded at $62.76. Approximately 369,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,302,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lowered Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 43.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 233,389 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 322.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

