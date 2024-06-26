Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Allstate Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ALL opened at $161.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.86.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
