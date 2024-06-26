Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lifted by Analyst

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kelly Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Kelly Services has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

