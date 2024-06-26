Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issued By Zacks Research

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.79.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.41 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.97.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

