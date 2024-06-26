Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $267.71 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $267.71 million and $28.35 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.27 or 0.05545418 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,208,674 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

