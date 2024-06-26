QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lowered by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.