QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 4.69.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,559 shares of company stock worth $2,752,186. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 37.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

