Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading Down 2.6%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.30 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52). Approximately 2,013,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,244,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.20 ($1.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on QLT. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Quilter to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.33 ($1.18).

Get Quilter alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quilter

Quilter Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Quilter

The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £42,803.71 ($54,298.76). Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quilter

(Get Free Report)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.