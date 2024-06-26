Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.64 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 12.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.