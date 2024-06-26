Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.64 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
