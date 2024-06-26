Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.69 and last traded at $56.64. 156,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,442,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $898,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,427.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $898,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,427.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,938 shares of company stock worth $2,451,575. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

