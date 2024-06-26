Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for about 2.9% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 4.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,664 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Raymond James by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,830,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RJF traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.83. 142,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,430. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

