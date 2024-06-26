ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $31.85 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00115821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009333 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

