Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MBSF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. 8,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

About Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF

The Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (MBSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks current income through an actively managed portfolio comprised of floating-rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) rated as investment grade. MBSF was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Regan.

