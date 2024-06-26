Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:MBSF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. 8,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.
About Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF
