Remo Canessa Sells 4,689 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 20th, Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $182.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.88 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Zscaler by 133.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 146.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Zscaler by 895.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

