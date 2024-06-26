Remo Canessa Sells 4,689 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $182.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.88 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Zscaler by 133.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 146.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Zscaler by 895.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

