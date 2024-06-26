Renold (LON:RNO) Trading Down 4.6%

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.45 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.69). Approximately 2,330,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 905,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.60 ($0.72).

Renold Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £115.03 million, a P/E ratio of 785.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

