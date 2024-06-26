Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $9.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.28. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DGX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $138.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $46,432,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

