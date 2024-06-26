Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Up 12.3%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.00 and last traded at $174.00. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.00.

Reserve Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.64.

Get Reserve Petroleum alerts:

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

Reserve Petroleum Dividend Announcement

About Reserve Petroleum

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th.

(Get Free Report)

The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reserve Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reserve Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.