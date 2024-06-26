ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $236.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed stock opened at $183.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.93.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in ResMed by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

