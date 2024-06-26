Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Trading Down 0.9%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Resona Stock Up 6.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

About Resona

(Get Free Report)

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.