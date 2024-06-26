Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 26.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $91,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,054. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

