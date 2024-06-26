Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up about 1.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 203,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. 580,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

