Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,491,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,057,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.19. 179,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $252.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

