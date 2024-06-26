Richelieu Gestion SA Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richelieu Gestion SA increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 131.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.5% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,929,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,079,996. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,480,846 shares of company stock worth $949,751,461 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

