Richelieu Gestion SA Has $2.14 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Richelieu Gestion SA grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,302,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,295,120.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,576 shares of company stock worth $21,709,095 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.