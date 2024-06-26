Richelieu Gestion SA Purchases 5,315 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.4% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.52. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

