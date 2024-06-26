Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,326.25 ($80.25).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.11) to GBX 6,610 ($83.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.84) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.11) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,325.49 ($67.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,446.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,375.49. The company has a market capitalization of £66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,091.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,910 ($74.97).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

