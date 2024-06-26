Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.71.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $64.43 on Friday. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.0% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

