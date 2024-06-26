Robert P. Badavas Sells 13,300 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTGC

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

