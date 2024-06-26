Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.31. Approximately 120,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 580,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.88) EPS. Analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at $699,287.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 218,250.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Root by 229,380.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

