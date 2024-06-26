RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW) Trading 0.3% Higher

RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02). Approximately 103,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 679,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.54 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37.

RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd is a venture capital fund. The fund specializes in directly investing and early-stage. The fund specializes in identifying transformative assets with high growth potential across the life sciences, biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. The fund invests in companies developing next-generation therapies and technologies that can significantly improve patients' lives.

