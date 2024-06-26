Ryo Utahara Sells 1,400 Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$32.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$341.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.03.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of C$80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9474586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

