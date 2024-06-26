Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 25,352 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,352 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $136,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,804,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,806.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,344 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $94,351.36.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $32.82.

On Thursday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,788 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $225,149.76.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 274.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Articles

