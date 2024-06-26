Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Safehold has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,090. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 42.51, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAFE

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.