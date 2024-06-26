Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $520.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $540.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.00.

SAIA stock opened at $466.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Saia has a 52-week low of $313.53 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

