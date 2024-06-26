Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 0.5%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $239.90 and last traded at $240.49. 1,014,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,862,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average of $276.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.